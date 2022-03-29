VIDEO: HBO Max Releases THE STAIRCASE Original Limited Series Trailer

The eight-episode Max Original limited series, THE STAIRCASE, created by Antonio Campos ("The Devil All the Time") and starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette, debuts Thursday, May 5 with three episodes, followed by one new episode each week through June 9.

Based on a true story, THE STAIRCASE explores the life of Michael Peterson (Firth), his sprawling North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson (Collette).

Starring alongside Colin Firth and Toni Collette are Michael Stuhlbarg, Juliette Binoche, Dane DeHaan, Olivia DeJonge, Rosemarie DeWitt, Tim Guinee, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sophie Turner, Vincent Vermignon, Odessa Young and Parker Posey.

Created by Antonio Campos, THE STAIRCASE is co-produced by Annapurna Television. Written and executive produced by Antonio Campos and Maggie Cohn, who also serve as showrunners. Campos directed six episodes and Leigh Janiak directed two episodes.

Watch the new trailer here: