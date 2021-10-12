VIDEO: HBO Max Releases First Look At Robin Givens In HEAD OF CLASS

HBO Max shared a first look of Robin Givens as an all-grown-up Darlene Merriman in the upcoming Max Original series Head of the Class, inspired by the 1980s sitcom of the same name.

The multi-camera family comedy, from executive producer Bill Lawrence ("Ted Lasso" and "Scrubs") alongside executive producers and showrunners Amy Pocha ("Paradise PD," "American Vandal") & Seth Cohen ("Paradise PD," "American Vandal"), will debut on the streaming service on Thursday, November 4, 35 years after the original series, created by Rich Eustis and Michael Elias, aired.

A member of the original Individualized Honors Program (IHP), Darlene Hayward is an ambitious lawyer with a degree from Stanford. She wants what is best for her son and is hyper focused on setting him up for success. Darlene might need a reminder of the positive impact an out-of-the-box teacher can have, but she's fighting for the good of all students at Meadows Creek High as co-head of the Parents' Association.

Head of the Class revolves around a group of overachieving high school students who meet their greatest challenge - a teacher, Alicia Gomez (Isabella Gomez - "One Day at a Time"), who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life.

Watch the new clip from the series here: