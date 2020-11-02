VIDEO: HBO Max Debuts Trailer for VENENO

Max Original 'Veneno' will launch on HBO Max on Thursday, Nov. 19.

Max Original "Veneno" will launch on HBO Max on Thursday, Nov. 19, to commemorate Transgender Awareness Week (Nov. 13-Nov 19) as well as Transgender Day of Remembrance (Nov. 20).

Watch the trailer below!

Based on the memoir by Valeria Vegas "Not A Whore, Not A Saint: The Memories of La Veneno," Spanish creators and directors Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrosi aka "Los Javis" bring the most beloved transgender icon of the 90s, Cristina Ortiz (La Veneno) to 2020.

The series follows Valeria, a young journalism student who discovers she has more in common with La Veneno than she thought. The two women were born in very different times, but their stories become intertwined when Valeria writes a book about La Veneno. Through learning more about her, Valeria discovers her chosen family, how to love herself, and the impact of mass media in the life of an enigmatic entertainer.

"Veneno" is a co-production between Atresmedia Studios, Suma Latina and HBO Max. The show stars Isabel Torres, Daniela Santiago, Lola Rodriguez, Paca la Piraña, Goya Toledo, Ester Exposito, Jedet Sánchez and Lola Dueñas.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You