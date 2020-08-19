Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: HBO Max Debuts Trailer for RAVI PATEL'S PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS

Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness follows Ravi Patel as he travels the globe.

Aug. 19, 2020  

Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness is a four-part buddy comedy docuseries that follows actor/documentarian/philanthropist Ravi Patel (Meet the Patels) as he travels the world seeking answers surrounding life's universal questions.

At each stop throughout this comedically heartfelt journey, Patel is joined by a friend or family member, with whom he shares a big conflict or question about life. His travels take him to Mexico, Japan, South Korea and Denmark to explore the traditional customs of the people they meet and experience their unique approaches to life's most pressing matters

Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness is produced by Whalerock Industries.


