VIDEO: HBO Max Debuts SANTA CAMP Documentary Trailer

The Max Original documentary film SANTA CAMP debuts THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17 on HBO Max.

Every summer, a horde of professional Santas, Mrs. Clauses and elves descend on a campsite in the New Hampshire woods to learn the tricks of their trade. But this year is different. The organizers, members of the one-hundred strong New England Santa Society, have decided to tackle a complicated and historic problem - the lack of diversity in the Santa industry.

They decide to enlist a Black Santa named Chris, a Santa with a disability named Fin, and a transgender Santa named Levi, each with their own surprising Santa origin story. Meanwhile, the Mrs. Claus delegation, led by veteran Dianne, is becoming more outspoken in its calls for equal billing and pay.

The arrival of the new Santas sparks a reckoning about what it means to embody the beloved role model and cultural icon. After graduation, the Clauses draw on their camp experiences to affect change in their communities. But they soon learn that not everybody is ready for Santas who "break the mold."

SANTA CAMP is directed and produced by Nick Sweeney ("AKA Jane Roe"), and produced by Emmy® winner Stacey Reiss ("The Andy Warhol Diaries," "The Eagle Huntress").

Watch the new trailer here: