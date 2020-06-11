VIDEO: HBO Max Debuts Exclusive Clip from ADVENTURE TIME: DISTANT LANDS - BMO

HBO Max has unveiled an exclusive clip of ADVENTURE TIME: DISTANT LANDS - BMO!

Return to the Land of Ooo and beyond in Adventure Time: Distant Lands. Based on the animated series ADVENTURE TIME created by Pendleton Ward and executive produced by Adam Muto, these four breakout specials explore the unseen corners of the world with characters both familiar and brand new. The first of these specials is BMO, which follows the lovable little robot on a new adventure. When there's a deadly space emergency in the farthest reaches of the galaxy, there's only one hero to call, and it's probably not BMO. Except that this time it is!

Watch the clip below!



Adventure Time: Distant Lands - BMO is produced by Cartoon Network Studios.

The first of four original ADVENTURE TIME specials will premiere Thursday, June 25 on HBO Max.

