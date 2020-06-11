VIDEO: HBO Max Debuts Exclusive Clip from ADVENTURE TIME: DISTANT LANDS - BMO

Article Pixel Jun. 11, 2020  
VIDEO: HBO Max Debuts Exclusive Clip from ADVENTURE TIME: DISTANT LANDS - BMO

HBO Max has unveiled an exclusive clip of ADVENTURE TIME: DISTANT LANDS - BMO!

Return to the Land of Ooo and beyond in Adventure Time: Distant Lands. Based on the animated series ADVENTURE TIME created by Pendleton Ward and executive produced by Adam Muto, these four breakout specials explore the unseen corners of the world with characters both familiar and brand new. The first of these specials is BMO, which follows the lovable little robot on a new adventure. When there's a deadly space emergency in the farthest reaches of the galaxy, there's only one hero to call, and it's probably not BMO. Except that this time it is!

Watch the clip below!

Adventure Time: Distant Lands - BMO is produced by Cartoon Network Studios.

The first of four original ADVENTURE TIME specials will premiere Thursday, June 25 on HBO Max.

VIDEO: HBO Max Debuts Exclusive Clip from ADVENTURE TIME: DISTANT LANDS - BMO
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories


From This Author TV News Desk

  • VIDEO: Stacey Abrams Talks Joining Biden's Ticket as VP, The HEROES Act, and More on THE LATE SHOW
  • ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago To Produce And Broadcast GRADUATION 2020: FOR CHICAGO. BY CHICAGO.
  • Cast of AMERICAN SON, Starring Kerry Washington, to Live-Tweet the Broadway Play
  • Crown Lands Share New Acoustic EP WAYWARD FLYERS VOLUME 1