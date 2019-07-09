VIDEO: HBO Documentary Films Debuts New Clip for Two-Part Crime Series I LOVE YOU, NOW DIE

I LOVE YOU, NOW DIE kicks off HBO's trilogy of two-part crime documentaries on successive Tuesday and Wednesday nights this July. "Behind Closed Doors" debuts the following Tuesday and Wednesday, July 16 and 17, followed by Liz Garbus' "Who Killed Garrett Phillips?" concluding the series July 23 and 24.

This two-part documentary takes a deeper look at the 2014 texting suicide case that made national headlines. After 18-year-old Conrad Roy killed himself in his car in Fairhaven, Mass., police discovered text messages in which his girlfriend, 17-year-old Michelle Carter, seemed to encourage him to commit suicide. The case sparked sensational headlines nationwide, leading to a trial that raised difficult questions about technology, social media and mental health, while asking if one person can be held responsible for the suicide of another.

Watch the new clip below!

Part one debuts TUESDAY, JULY 9 (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT), followed by part two the following night, WEDNESDAY, JULY 10 (8:00-9:15 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO.

Every crime has a story in a trilogy of compelling two-part documentaries about mysterious deaths and complicated trials. The films explore a wide range of issues, including race, gender and class bias, and offer new insights into cases involving young adults and children that received national and international attention. With exclusive access to family members, law enforcement officials and criminal justice proceedings, the documentaries reveal the complex stories behind the crimes.





