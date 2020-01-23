VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow Says Goop Lab Explores the Use of Psychedelic Drugs on LATE NIGHT

Article Pixel Jan. 23, 2020  

Gwyneth Paltrow talks about why she started Goop, picking subjects to explore on The Goop Lab and Goop's collaboration with Celebrity Cruises.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow Says Goop Lab Explores the Use of Psychedelic Drugs on LATE NIGHT
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Zoey's Playlist on NBC

Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch Randy Rainbow's Latest Political Song Parody, 'That Don!'
  • VIDEO: Billy Porter Joins Children's Choirs For Martin Luther King Day Tribute on THE VIEW
  • VIDEO: Will MOULIN ROUGE's Aaron Tveit Get Stumped Playing Song Association?
  • VIDEO: Listen to the Song Lin-Manuel Miranda Created for STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER!
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement