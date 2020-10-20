Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Gwen Stefani Talks About The Set of THE VOICE on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON!

Gwen Stefani dishes on what it was like to be a coach alongside Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton.

Oct. 20, 2020  

Gwen Stefani dishes on what it was like to be a coach alongside Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton on the upcoming season of THE VOICE and shares her theory on why the talent on this season is extra special.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


