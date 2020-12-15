Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Gwen Stefani Talks About Blake Shelton's Proposal on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

The three, including Kelly, host 'The Voice' on NBC.

Dec. 15, 2020  

Gwen Stefani can't hold back her excitement when talking about her engagement to fellow "Voice" coach Blake Shelton. She shows off her ring and shares the heartwarming way Blake proposed to her. Tune in for more with Gwen Stefani.

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

