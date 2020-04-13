VIDEO: George Stephanopoulos Reveals He Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos revealed on Good Morning AMERICA THIS MORNING that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Stephanopoulos has been caring for his wife, Ali Wentworth, who tested positive for the virus nearly two weeks ago, so his diagnosis was "really not a surprise," he said.

"I'm one of those cases that are basically asymptomatic," Stephanopoulos said. "I've never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath. I'm feeling great."

Wentworth seems to be on the mend, as well.

"She's going on her fifth day now with no fever, which is really a great sign," Stephanopoulos said. "Slowly getting out of bed a little bit more each day so we're really happy about that."

