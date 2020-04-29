VIDEO: GORDON RAMSAY: UNCHARTED Returns for a Second Season

Gordon Ramsay laces his boots, grabs his knives and buckles up as he hits the road again in the second season of Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, premiering Sunday, June 7, at 10/9c on National Geographic. The multi-Michelin-star chef and Ironman athlete continues his adventure across the globe in his relentless pursuit of culinary inspiration. The series will also air globally in 172 countries and 43 languages. Season two follows Ramsay as he embarks on more exhilarating adventures, exploring world cultures through food.

Watch the trailer below!

"We're exploring seven new regions this season, each with vastly different culinary customs and history," said Ramsay. "We get the opportunity to learn from the locals and hear their stories, and that gives us a much deeper experience and understanding of the world around us."

Ramsay feasts his way through Tasmania, South Africa, Indonesia, Louisiana, Norway, India and Guyana, venturing even more off grid and off recipe to explore global cuisines. He'll journey deep into the landscape of each place he visits, scaling mountains, battling 10-foot waves, braving frigid temperatures and bushwhacking his way through the backcountry to forage for some of the finest ingredients in the world. From swimming in great white shark-infested waters to participating in a traditional bull run, Ramsay risks life and limb in his biggest and boldest missions yet in order to achieve edible excellence.

Under the guidance of local experts and food legends he meets along the way, Ramsay will partake in culinary customs and learn about delicious delicacies and fresh flavors unique to each region. Every ingredient he harvests, dish he tastes and person he meets will inspire him to create a recipe from scratch, intended to represent the heart of that culture. Each episode concludes with Ramsay challenging himself during a final big cookout with a local food legend by his side, as they prepare a meal together for locals he met during his journey.

Some of the adventures - culinary and otherwise - that Ramsay will experience this season include :

Risking life and limb by participating in a traditional bull race in a remote West Sumatran rice paddy field

Braving Tasmania's stormy waters to hose-dive among the rocks for giant spiny lobsters

Leaping off a helicopter into high waves to harvest mussels along the South African coast

Exploring a bat-infested Indonesian cave system IN SEARCH OF giant prawns

Racing a four-wheeler through Louisiana's dangerously muddy back roads to forage for fresh greens and hunt for bullfrogs and crawfish

Plunging into Norway's frigid waters to uncover the bounty of ingredients found within the fjords

Battling strong surf to catch fish using traditional techniques in South India - that is, with a 200-pound net out at sea

Episodes include:

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted - Tasmania

Sunday, June 7, at 10/9c

Chef Ramsay explores isolated Tasmania, off the coast of southern Australia. He discovers the purity of the island, diving into shark-infested waters for giant saltwater spiny lobsters; avoiding venomous snakes in the bush while foraging for local herbs; and soaring in a seaplane to the rugged interior to fly-fish for trout and extract one-of-a-kind honey, all before facing off against culinary nomad Analiese Gregory to prepare an epic feast.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted - South Africa

Sunday, June 14, at 10/9c

Chef Ramsay gets up close with rhinos, giraffes, zebras and hippos in the dramatic wilderness of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, as he learns the secrets of the traditional cuisine of Zulu warriors and masters using a local "braai." He leaps from a helicopter into the raging Indian Ocean, harvests mussels on treacherous rocks and immerses into the local township culture, all before cooking with beloved local chef Zola Nene for a revered Zulu chief.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted - Louisiana

Sunday, June 21, at 10/9c

Chef Ramsay journeys to Louisiana to learn the secrets of Cajun cooking. He meets Eric Cook - a former Marine turned celebrated chef - who sends him off to get lost in the marsh and see what he brings back. In his quest, Ramsay faces down dangerous and delicious creatures from deep in the swamps to the middle of the Gulf of Mexico. Does he rise to the challenge, or do his skills end at the "End of the World"?

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted - Indonesia

Sunday, June 28, at 10/9c

Chef Gordon Ramsay's quest to master the world's most fascinating cuisines lands him on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, where he risks his safety and his pride to acquire the ingredients he needs. Whether working as a deckhand in the open ocean, exploring a daunting cave system, milking buffalo or being dragged behind them, Ramsay finds his commitment to world-class cooking put to the test. With Indonesia's own top chef, William Wongso, looking over his shoulder, the pressure is high.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted - Guyana

Sunday, July 5, at 10/9c

Chef Ramsay heads deep into the South American rainforest to explore the culinary roots of Guyana. After rappelling from a helicopter into the jungle, he hunts for toothy caiman with his bare hands, fishes for piranha with a bamboo rod and crafts his own arrow to bow fish for arowana. With his newfound bounty of jungle provisions, he will join forces with local rising culinary star Delvin Adams to cook a feast for the local Amerindian tribe.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted - India

Sunday, July 12, at 10/9c

From the coast to the mountains of southern India, Chef Ramsay unlocks the complex flavors of the region known as the spice trade capital of the world. He battles ocean waves with a giant fishing net, fights the searing sting of fire ants, speeds through hilly dirt roads in a tiny rally car and has his mouth torched by the extremely spicy local fare, all before attempting to impress a women's collective of artisan cooks with his take on their local cuisine. Tough-as-nails chef, food historian and television host Shri Bala takes Ramsay under her wing and gives him a lesson on India's celebrated spice history.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted - Norway

Sunday, July 19, at 10/9c

Chef Ramsay channels his inner Viking and embraces the freezing temperatures of Norway in December to discover the elusive flavors of this region's cuisine. He dives for shellfish in the frigid waters of the fjords, wrangles a stomping herd of reindeer with the Sami people, ferments fish and eats sheep's head, all before putting his new skills to the test to prepare a Christmas feast with local chef Christopher Haatuft.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted is produced by Studio Ramsay for National Geographic. For Studio Ramsay, executive producers are Gordon Ramsay, Lisa Edwards and Jon Kroll. For National Geographic, executive producer is Betsy Forhan, vice president of production is Kevin Tao Mohs and executive vice president of National Geographic unscripted entertainment is Geoff Daniels.





Related Articles View More TV Stories