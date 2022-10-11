VIDEO: Future Shares 'PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ' Performance

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The track is off his album I NEVER LIKED YOU.

Oct. 11, 2022  

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of Future's Official Live Performance of "PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ" off his album I NEVER LIKED YOU. Vevo's Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances.

"PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ" follows Future's previously released Official Live Performances of "BACK TO THE BASICS" and "JUST THE BEGINNING." Future previously worked with Vevo in 2019 on Official Live Performances of "Call The Coroner" and "Promise U That," as well as a 2022 Vevo Footnotes for "WAIT FOR U."

Official Live Performances are the flagship original content for Vevo, working with the biggest names in music - they are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. Specifically tailored creatives meant to fit the vision of each individual artist chosen, these performances connect artists with their global audience of fans adding to their visual library.

"We've been looking forward to collaborating with Future again since we last worked together back in 2019," says JP Evangelista, Vevo's SVP of Content, Programming & Marketing, "He's an icon in every sense of the word, from his fashion, to his visuals to his lyrics, and we were so thrilled to have the opportunity to harness that energy into these incredible performances. It's important for an artist to be fully present and involved with our Official Live Performances, and Future was incredibly intentional, prepared with a clear creative vision that he came ready to translate onto the screen for his fans. We're so excited to finally be able to share these with everyone!"

Future collaborated closely with Vevo's team to create a completely custom, otherworldly set meant to invoke feelings of vulnerability, infiniteness and intrigue. Off-kilter yet alluring, menacing yet enticing, the space aims to match Future's enigmatic persona that's equally balanced in the public eye while still staying in the shadows.

"PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ" starts off with Future being chauffeured in a black SUV, only illuminated by alternated green and orange shadows. He steps out and circles around the front of the car revealing a woman in the passenger's seat, before settling in at the front as the camera pans up and out.

