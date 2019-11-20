VIDEO: Freeform Releases Trailer for EVERYTHING'S GONNA BE OKAY

Freeform has released the official trailer for Josh Thomas' new series "Everything's Gonna Be Okay."

Critically acclaimed for his series "Please Like Me," Josh Thomas once again takes on a multifaceted role as creator, writer, executive producer and star of the 30-minute comedy, which introduces Nicholas (Josh Thomas), a neurotic twenty-something-year-old visiting his dad and teenage half-sisters, one of whom is on the autism spectrum. When Nicholas' trip is extended due to his father's untimely death, the siblings are left to cope with not only a devastating loss, but also the realization that Nicholas is THE ONE who will have to rise to the occasion, move in, and hold it all together. A first-look clip wherein Nicholas proposes guardianship of his sisters, Matilda and Genevieve, is available here.

Watch the trailer below!

"Everything's Gonna Be Okay" premieres with a 90-minute, two-episode event on Thursday, January 16 at 8:30pm EST.





