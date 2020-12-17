VIDEO: Freddie Prinze Jr. Shares Favorite SHE'S ALL THAT Moments on TODAY SHOW
He also tells the story behind his wife Sarah Michelle Gellar’s cameo in the film.
Freddie Prinze Jr., who played Zack Siler in "She's All That," reflects on his character's most memorable scenes and tells THE STORY BEHIND his wife Sarah Michelle Gellar's cameo in the film.
Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!
TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Utah Family Creates HAMILTON-Themed Light Show; Sparking Donation From Lin-Manuel Miranda
- VIDEO: NFL Players Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Justin Tucker Say 'Men Love Musicals' in New Ad For THE PROM
- VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth & Ty Herndon Perform Holiday Duet 'Orphans of God' on TAMRON HALL
- VIDEO: Laura Benanti's Melania Trump Drops Hints About Her Post-White House Plans on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT
- VIDEO: Keegan-Michael Key Says He Wooed Meryl Streep on the Set of THE PROM
- VIDEO: Costumes & Sets Take Center Stage in This Featurette From Behind-the-Scenes of THE PROM!