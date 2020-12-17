VIDEO: Freddie Prinze Jr. Shares Favorite SHE'S ALL THAT Moments on TODAY SHOW

Freddie Prinze Jr., who played Zack Siler in "She's All That," reflects on his character's most memorable scenes and tells THE STORY BEHIND his wife Sarah Michelle Gellar's cameo in the film.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

