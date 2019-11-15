VIDEO: For KING & COUNTRY and Dolly Parton Perform 'God Only Knows' at CMA Awards

Two-time GRAMMY® Award winners for KING & COUNTRY joined COUNTRY MUSIC legend Dolly Parton live for the first time ever at "The 53rd Annual CMA Awards," for the collaboration of the duo's massive hit "God Only Knows." The moving and inspiring song, which Dolly claimed was "one of the best songs I'd ever heard," elicited wide critical praise across the music world, with USA Today calling it a "powerhouse performance." You can watch for KING & COUNTRY and Dolly Parton's CMA performance of "God Only Knows" below!

Joel Smallbone shared on the band's Instagram page, "Dolly Parton has impacted countless lives, ours included. What a woman... what a night! We can't thank Dolly enough for the chance to sing beside her last night."

for KING & COUNTRY has announced 14 new North American dates to extend the duo's world tour into 2020. THE BURN the ships | North America: The 2020 Encore embarks on April 16th at The Ford Center in Evansville, IN, and will see Joel and Luke Smallbone bring their unprecedented live show to fans in brand-new markets such as Washington, DC; Tulsa, OK; and Pittsburgh, PA among others. Tickets go on sale TODAY.

for KING & COUNTRY is honored to be nominated for its first ever American Music Award®, and voting is now open for all categories. Fans can access the official voting ballot for the AMAs directly by visiting goo.gle/AMAsVote or by going to Google.com and using the search terms "AMAs Vote" or "for KING & COUNTRY AMAs Vote." Fans can submit up to 30 votes per category per day per Google account while voting is open. Voting will close on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11:59:59 p.m. PT.

The duo is currently finishing up the second leg of THE BURN the ships | World Tour 2019: NORTH AMERICA - which produced 9 SOLD-OUT ARENAS thus far - and will visit markets such as New Orleans, LA; Louisville, KY; and Dallas, TX; before disembarking.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mickey Bernal





