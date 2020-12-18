VIDEO: First Look at the New Season of FINAL SPACE

Adult Swim (AdultSwim.com), launched in 2001, is a WarnerMedia network offering original and acquired animated and live-action series for young adults. Airing nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (ET/PT), Adult Swim is the #1 network with persons 18-24, 18-34 and 18-49 and is seen in 85 million U.S. homes.

Watch the promo for "Final Space" below!

Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics (GKYAC) brings together Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Boomerang and Turner Classic Movies (TCM), as well as Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation. Among the iconic franchises, series and characters under the GKYAC banner are Looney Tunes, DC's animated Super Heroes, Rick and Morty, Craig of the Creek, the classic Hanna-Barbera library, Tom and Jerry, Scooby-Doo, Warner Bros.' unrivalled film library, and many more.

GKYAC's mission is to be the premiere global provider of kids, family, young adults, and classics content and brands. The group's programming supplies unique and compelling content for HBO MAX, WarnerMedia's direct-to-consumer platform. Uniting these award-winning networks and innovative brands helps maximize opportunities and growth potential, both as standalone businesses and as content generators, to drive and support its franchises, cross-studio initiatives as well as ratings.

Warner Bros. GKYAC's content is currently distributed in 192 countries around the world and the division's networks are in 500 million homes, delivered through more than 65 channels in 31 languages.

