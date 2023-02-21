Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: First Look at Mae Martin's SAP Comedy Special on Netflix

Mae Martin: SAP will premiere globally on Netflix on March 28, 2023.

Feb. 21, 2023  

Mae Martin: SAP will premiere globally on Netflix on March 28, 2023.

This is the comedian's hour-long Netflix stand-up debut. They previously made their Netflix comedy special debut with a half-hour set in COMEDIANS of the world in 2019.

The special was filmed last December at the Vogue Theater in Vancouver, Canada. The special is directed by acclaimed creator, Abbi Jacobson. The special will be produced by All Things Comedy.

About the special: Mae Martin makes their hour-long comedy special debut with SAP, directed by Abbi Jacobson. The award-winning comedian, writer, and actor, best known for their critically acclaimed series FEEL GOOD, reflects on a world off its axis, from a mythical moose encounter to the gender spectrum in "Beauty and the Beast", in this new stand-up special.

Mae created and starred in the critically acclaimed and award-winning series, Feel Good and also performed in the Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration special, the largest-ever gathering of LGBTQ+ comics recorded at Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival earlier this year. Both can be streamed on Netflix.

Watch the new preview here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
VIDEO: Disney+ Shares CHANG CAN DUNK Film Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Disney+ Shares CHANG CAN DUNK Film Trailer
Written and directed by Jingyi Shao, making his feature film debut, the inspiring coming-of-age sports comedy stars Bloom Li, Dexter Darden, Ben Wang, Zoe Renee, Chase Liefeld and Mardy Ma. The film’s producers are Rishi Rajani, Lena Waithe and Brad Weston, with Pamela Thur serving as executive producer. Watch the new video trailer now!
JoJo Siwa Joins Jade Pettyjohn in ALL MY FRIENDS ARE DEAD Horror Film Photo
JoJo Siwa Joins Jade Pettyjohn in ALL MY FRIENDS ARE DEAD Horror Film
JoJo Siwa has joined Jade Pettyjohn in the newest horror/thriller film franchise from Marcus Dunstan of the SAW franchise fame (writer of Saw 3D,Saw VI, and director of The Collected starring Josh Stewart, Dot-Marie Jones and Navi Rawat) and John Baldecchi (producer of Happy Death Day and Happy Death Day 2U), All My Friends Are Dead.  
Emmy Nominated Producer/Director Larry F. Houston Joins The Cast Of QUIGLEY 2 Photo
Emmy Nominated Producer/Director Larry F. Houston Joins The Cast Of QUIGLEY 2
Larry F. Houston, the Emmy Nominated Marvel Productions Producer/Director has joined the cast of William Byron Hillman's family feature 'Quigley 2' for his first acting role playing Kris Kringle. Houston is one of the original 12 creators of Marvel Productions.

From This Author - Michael Major


Optometry Release 'Not What You Expected'Optometry Release 'Not What You Expected'
February 20, 2023

Optometry, the Los Angeles-based music duo comprised of John Tejada and March Adstrum, release “Not What You Expected.' The second single from their forthcoming album, After-Image, sees Tejada pair a laid-back breakbeat with the sound of a found recording destroyed over time, while Adstrum pours her heart out about recent life-changing events.
VIDEO: The Gulps Release Official Video For 'Mirror Mirror'VIDEO: The Gulps Release Official Video For 'Mirror Mirror'
February 20, 2023

Dropping like a disintegrating disco ball hanging by its final thread, the track itself is similarly changeable as it swings between the slick indie stylistics of The Strokes in one moment to the zaniness of The Lemon Twigs another, all while doggedly throwing-off the straight-jacket of convention at every given opportunity. Watch the video now!
VIDEO: SIX Star Hailee Kaleem Wright Talks Overcoming Homelessness Before Broadway on TODAYVIDEO: SIX Star Hailee Kaleem Wright Talks Overcoming Homelessness Before Broadway on TODAY
February 20, 2023

SIX star Hailee Kaleem Wright appeared on the TODAY Show with Hoda and Jenna this morning to discuss her inspiring story overcoming homelessness twice before starring on Broadway. Watch the new interview video now!
VIDEO: Mickey Leigh's Mutated Music Releases Live In-Studio Performance Video of 'Loneliness'VIDEO: Mickey Leigh's Mutated Music Releases Live In-Studio Performance Video of 'Loneliness'
February 20, 2023

Legendary NYC musician/author/producer Mickey Leigh has released a live in-studio performance video of the song 'Loneliness' co-written with legendary music writer Lester Bangs. Mickey says, 'It was one of the first songs that Lester and I wrote together, when we formed Birdland back in 1977.'
Montreal's Dead Alright Unveils New Single 'Parasites'Montreal's Dead Alright Unveils New Single 'Parasites'
February 20, 2023

Montreal’s Dead Alright (the solo project of Brand New Lungs/ Never Hit Again frontman Louis-Charles Berthiaume) has released the new single 'Parasites.' The track (which features guest vocals by Davey Knight of Toronto's Debt Cemetary) is 'a fast and aggressive skatepunk take on the great state our elders left the planet for us.'
share