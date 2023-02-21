VIDEO: First Look at Mae Martin's SAP Comedy Special on Netflix

Mae Martin: SAP will premiere globally on Netflix on March 28, 2023.

This is the comedian's hour-long Netflix stand-up debut. They previously made their Netflix comedy special debut with a half-hour set in COMEDIANS of the world in 2019.

The special was filmed last December at the Vogue Theater in Vancouver, Canada. The special is directed by acclaimed creator, Abbi Jacobson. The special will be produced by All Things Comedy.

About the special: Mae Martin makes their hour-long comedy special debut with SAP, directed by Abbi Jacobson. The award-winning comedian, writer, and actor, best known for their critically acclaimed series FEEL GOOD, reflects on a world off its axis, from a mythical moose encounter to the gender spectrum in "Beauty and the Beast", in this new stand-up special.

Mae created and starred in the critically acclaimed and award-winning series, Feel Good and also performed in the Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration special, the largest-ever gathering of LGBTQ+ comics recorded at Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival earlier this year. Both can be streamed on Netflix.

Watch the new preview here: