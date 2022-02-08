VIDEO: First Look at Keke Palmer in Jordan Peele's NOPE

A new teaser for Jordan Peele's upcoming film, Nope, has been revealed. A full trailer is expected to drop Sunday, February 13, during the Super Bowl. Nope will be released in theaters on July 22.

The new teaser also features footage from Peele's two most recent films, Get Out and Us.

Jordan Peele is an award winning actor, comedian, writer, producer, and director. Peele appeared for five seasons as a cast member on Mad TV, and starred with Keegan-Michael Key in the Comedy Central sketch series Key & Peele.

In 2014, he had a recurring role in the first season of the FX anthology seriesFargo, based on the 1996 film of the same name. Peele's 2017 directorial debut, the horror film Get Out, earned critical acclaim and was a box office success. He received numerous accolades, including the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, along with nominations for Best Picture and Best Director.

Watch the new teaser here: