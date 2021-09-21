VIDEO: First Look at Apple's THE PROBLEM WITH JON STEWART

Apple reveals a highly anticipated first look at the new current affairs series "The Problem With Jon Stewart," debuting globally on Apple TV+, Thursday, September 30, along with the series' official companion podcast.

In this sneak peek, episode topics range from the struggle for comprehensive veteran care to better ways to support the American working class, as the series tackles ongoing national conversations that have domestic and global impact.

Jon Stewart leads with compassion and humor as he takes a deep dive into some of the most enduring, deeply-entrenched issues of our time on the new Apple Original series, "The Problem With Jon Stewart." From the acclaimed writer, producer, director and advocate, the series explores complex topics through the differing perspectives of stakeholders, experts and individuals confronting these challenges.

The companion series podcast will expand upon the conversation from each episode, featuring staff members from across the show who will have conversations with activists in the space, share facts on the issue, and of course, bring plenty of jokes.

