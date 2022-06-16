VIDEO: First Look at Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in BLONDE

Netflix has shared a first look at the new Marilyn Monroe film, Blonde, starring Ana De Armas. The film will be releasing globally on Netflix September 23rd.

Based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood's most enduring icons, Marilyn Monroe.

From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, Blonde blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves.

Written and directed by Andrew Dominik, the film boasts a cast led by Ana de Armas and featuring Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel Evan Williams,Caspar Phillipson, Toby Huss, Lily Fisher, Sara Paxton, David Warshofsky, Michael Masini, Spencer Garrett, Chris Lemmon, Rebecca Wisocky, Scoot McNairy, Dan Butler, Garret Dillahunt, Lucy Devito, and Ned Bellamy.

Watch the new teaser here: