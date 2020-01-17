VIDEO: Finn Wolfhard Talks STRANGER THINGS 4 on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Finn Wolfhard responds to fan reactions to his haircut and chats about how Stranger Things foreshadowed his being cast in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You