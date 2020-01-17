VIDEO: Finn Wolfhard Talks STRANGER THINGS 4 on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Article Pixel Jan. 17, 2020  

Finn Wolfhard responds to fan reactions to his haircut and chats about how Stranger Things foreshadowed his being cast in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: Finn Wolfhard Talks STRANGER THINGS 4 on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON
Click Here to Watch the Video!play




Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch Rachel Bay Jones Sing in Rehearsals for Kennedy Center's NEXT TO NORMAL
  • VIDEO: Ramin Karimloo, Samantha Barks, and More Rehearse For CHESS in Japan
  • VIDEO: The Cast of TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Performs 'River Deep / Mountain High' on THE LATE SHOW
  • VIDEO: Ari Afsar Performs 'We Won't Sleep' From The Upcoming Musical JEANNETTE
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement