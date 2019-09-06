VIDEO: Facebook Watch Releases Trailer for LIMETOWN Starring Jessica Biel

Today Facebook Watch released the first official trailer and key art for Limetown, a brand-new series starring Jessica Biel and Stanley Tucci, in advance of its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Limetown will premiere with two episodes on Wednesday, October 16 at 12pmPT/3pmET on Facebook Watch.

Watch the trailer below!

Limetown is based on the hit podcast of the same name and follows Lia Haddock, a journalist for American Public Radio (APR), as she unravels the mystery behind the disappearance of over 300 people at a neuroscience research community in Tennessee. Mysterious and gripping, Facebook Watch's latest scripted series will keep viewers guessing until the very end, with almost every episode ending in an edge-of-your-seat cliffhanger.

The series also stars Marlee Matlin (Quantico, The Magicians), Kelly Jenrette (The Handmaid's Tale, Grandfathered), John Beasley (Shots Fired, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks), Sherri Saum (The Fosters, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Omar Elba (A Hologram For the King), Louis Ferriera (The Man in the High Castle,S.W.A.T.), and Janet Kidder (Arrow, The Man in the High Castle).





