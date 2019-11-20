VIDEO: FX Shares Trailer for A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The spirits come for a bitter man's greed. FX has released the official trailer for "A Christmas Carol," premiering on December 19.

FX's A Christmas Carol is an original take on Charles Dickens' iconic ghost story by Steven Knight. The FX Original Movie is a spine-tingling immersion into Ebenezer Scrooge's dark night of the soul. The dark reimagining of the classic tale is produced by FX Productions in association with the BBC, Scott Free and Tom Hardy's Hardy Son & Baker.

