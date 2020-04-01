VIDEO: FX Shares Teaser for Season Two of WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS

FX has shared a teaser for the second season of its comedy series, What We Do in the Shadows, which follows four vampires who've "lived" together for hundreds of years.

In Season 2, the vampires will try to find their way in a world of human SUPER BOWL parties, internet trolls, an energy vampire who gets a promotion and becomes drunk on power and of course, all the ghosts, witches, necromancers, zombies and shadowy cloaked assassins who roam freely in the Tri-State area.

Watch the trailer below!

The series stars Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou), Matt Berry, and Colin Robinson.

What We Do In The Shadows returns for a new season on April 15 on FX.





