VIDEO: FX Shares First Teaser of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Article Pixel Nov. 4, 2019  

From the creator of PEAKY BLINDERS and the producers of Taboo comes the chilling new drama A Christmas Carol.

Watch a teaser below!

Featuring an all star cast including Guy Pearce, Stephen Graham, Andy Serkis, Joe Alwyn, Charlotte Riley and Vinette Robinson, FX's A Christmas Carol is an original take on Charles Dickens' iconic ghost story by Steven Knight.

The FX Original Movie is a spine-tingling immersion into Ebenezer Scrooge's dark night of the soul. The dark reimagining of the classic tale is produced by FX Productions in association with the BBC, Scott Free and Tom Hardy's Hardy Son & Baker.

