VIDEO: Emma Thompson Announces YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN For AFI Movie Club

Emma Thompson announces today's AFI Movie Club selection: YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN. The film is ranked by AFI as one of the funniest in cinematic history. Directed by AFI Life Achievement recipient Mel Brooks, this iconic comedy features an unforgettable sequence in which Gene Wilder and Peter Boyle perform the duet "Puttin' on the Ritz," which AFI ranked as #89 on the list of greatest movie songs ever.

Watch the announcement video below!

DID YOU KNOW? Kenneth Strickfaden, the electrical special effects expert on FRANKENSTEIN, served as a technical consultant on YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - reassembling the laboratory equipment he used in the original film from pieces that he had stored in his garage, in addition to creating new electrical devices for the film.

AFI Movie Club is a newly launched program to raise the nation's spirits by bringing artists and audiences together - even while we are apart. AFI shines a spotlight on an iconic movie, with special guests announcing select AFI Movies of the Day in short videos posted on AFI.com and social media platforms. Audiences can "gather" at AFI.com/MovieClub to find out how to watch the featured movie with the use of their preexisting streaming service credentials. The film selections are supported by fun facts, family discussion points and exclusive material from the AFI Archive to enrich the viewing experience.

