VIDEO: Elizabeth Berkley Lauren Talks SAVED BY THE BELL on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
Elizabeth Berkley Lauren is pumped for the 'Saved By The Bell' Peacock reboot series!
Elizabeth Berkley Lauren is pumped for the "Saved By The Bell" Peacock reboot series! She shares her excitement about reuniting with fellow original cast members and reveals they've never lost contact since the show went off the air. Aww!
Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below.
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Original RENT Cast Members Reunite to Perform 'Seasons of Love' at the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards
- VIDEO: Watch the All New Trailer For the West End Production of FROZEN
- VIDEO: Andrew Rannells and Jimmy Fallon Perform '2020 The Musical'
- VIDEO: Cecily Strong and Bowen Yang Perform in a Cabaret at The Duplex on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE