VIDEO: Elizabeth Berkley Lauren Talks SAVED BY THE BELL on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Elizabeth Berkley Lauren is pumped for the 'Saved By The Bell' Peacock reboot series!

Dec. 8, 2020  

Elizabeth Berkley Lauren is pumped for the "Saved By The Bell" Peacock reboot series! She shares her excitement about reuniting with fellow original cast members and reveals they've never lost contact since the show went off the air. Aww!

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

