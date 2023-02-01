Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Drew Carey & Storm Reid Visit THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays.

Feb. 01, 2023  

Comedian Drew Carey makes an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Wednesday, February 1.

Celebrating his 15th anniversary as the host of "The Price is Right," Drew talks about his initial fear of taking over the popular game show and discovering that Paul McCartney is a fan who watches all the time.

Plus, Drew chats about his stint as a contestant on "The Masked Singer," confessing he screwed up his first performance and how Tom Jones had him sing "Help Yourself" solo at a Hollywood party.

Then, "Missing" actress Storm Reid sits down with Jennifer and talks about buying her first home. She also shares what college life is like at USC, revealing how she and Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia, ended up being roommates.

The week continues with multi-hyphenate Heidi Klum, actor Jacob Latimore and the legendary Rita Moreno.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Drew Carey Cried After Finding Out Paul McCartney's a Fan of 'The Price is Right'

Drew Carey on 'Screwing Up' on THE MASKED SINGER and Getting Singing Tips from Tom Jones

Storm Reid on Why College Was Her 'Best Decision' and Rooming With Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.



