VIDEO: DreamWorks Debuts Trailer for BOSS BABY Christmas Special
The special is arriving to Netflix December 6.
Boss Baby is returning just in time for the holiday season, with the all-new The Boss Baby Christmas Bonus, arriving to Netflix December 6. The special features guest star George Lopez as Santa along with series regulars JP Karliak and Pierce Gagnon.
It's Boss Baby's first Christmas and though Tim wants to introduce him to all the holiday trappings and Templeton traditions, Boss Baby wants nothing to do with it. In a last ditch effort to get Boss in the spirit, Tim takes him to the mall on Christmas Eve to meet Santa but unfortunately, his plan backfires when Boss Baby gets mistaken for an elf and is accidentally sent to the North Pole.
The special features JP Karliak as Theodore 'Boss Baby' Templeton, Pierce Gagnon as Tim Templeton, George Lopez as Santa, Ray Chase as Dongle, Hope Levy as Mom Templeton, David Collins as Dad Templeton, Kevin Michael Richardson as Jimbo, Justin Felbinger as Danny Petrosky, Alex Cazares as Staci, Ben Lepley as Noth Pole, Jodi Benson as LaLa Doo-Da.
DreamWorks Animation is one of the world's leading producers of high-quality, animated family programming, reaching consumers in more than 190 countries. Creating a diverse array of original content in a variety of formats and delivering deep, fully immersive worlds served up with compelling characters, the prolific studio is home to such beloved series as The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib, Gabby's Dollhouse, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, The Croods: Family Tree, Trolls: Trollstopia, Go, Dog. Go!, Madagascar: A Little WILD and KUNG FU Panda: The Dragon Knight.
DreamWorks is a division of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group within NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.
Watch the trailer here:
