VIDEO: DreamWorks Debuts TROLLSTOPIA Season Seven Trailer

All new adventures begin with new episodes of DreamWorks TrollsTopia arriving on Hulu and Peacock August 11! Check out the new trailer below!

In TrollsTopia anything is possible with a little teamwork, glitter and a lot of FUN! When Val's vacation doesn't go to plan and R&B's pancake breakfast falls flat, Poppy and the Trolls get creative.

And when Cloud Guy is accepted to Cloud College he embarks on a hunt to find a replacement to annoy Branch in his absence. But does one even exist?! The party never stops in all new episodes of DreamWorks TrollsTopia streaming on Hulu and Peacock August 11!

Inspired by the beloved DreamWorks Animation films, TrollsTopia is the next chapter in the hair-raising adventures of the trolls. Now that Poppy knows there are other musical trolls scattered throughout the forest, she bottles up her endless positivity and invites delegates from every troll tribe in the forest to live together in harmony in a grand experiment she calls TrollsTopia!

Watch the trailer for the new season here: