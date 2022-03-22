VIDEO: DreamWorks Debuts New Trailer For THE CROODS: FAMILY TREE Season 2

Join the Croods and Bettermans on all new adventures when new episodes of DreamWorks The Croods: FAMILY TREE arrive to Hulu and Peacock April 5!

From executive producers Mark Banker (The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants) and Todd Grimes (The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants), the series stars Kelly Marie Tran (Raya and the Last Dragon) and Amy Landecker (Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts). Check out the season 2 trailer below!

Grug, Eep and Sandy enjoy a Crood-ific Daddy Daughter Day while Thunk, bored with the window-TV viewing options, creates a bit of real life drama. Even Gran rocks the boat when she declares it's time to choose a new Thunder Sisters' Queen!

Meanwhile, pushed to their limits and ready to relax, the parents set out on separate staycations. But with the kids in charge, only prehistoric time will tell if the treehouse will still be left standing.

Inspired by the blockbuster DreamWorks Animation film The Croods: A New Age, The Croods: FAMILY TREE continues the ever-evolving story of the Croods and the Bettermans as they learn to live together on the most idyllic farm in prehistory. THE JOURNEY from sparring rivals to unlikely friends is fraught with hilarious misadventures as the two families slowly overcome their differences to turn a tree house divided into a tree home united.

Watch the new trailer here: