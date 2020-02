Miggy (Jake Choi) put Douglas (Brad Garrett) on the spot, cornering him into spending the night at Poppy's apartment. Poppy loved it, but Douglas privately recounts the 'horrors' he faced during the experience to Miggy.

From 'Untz, Untz, Untz,' season 2, episode 17 of Single Parents. Watch the clip below!

Watch SINGLE PARENTS WEDNESDAY 9:30|8:30c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.





