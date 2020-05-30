VIDEO: Dolly Parton Helps Crown Miss Congeniality on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Finale

Dolly Parton crashed the finale of RuPaul's Drag Race last night, from home, to help reigning Miss Congeniality Nina West crown her successor. Fan-favorite Heidi N Closet claimed the Miss Congeniality prize.

Parton donned a full drag outfit, and filmed the video from her "drag closet" surrounded by eccentric costume pieces.

Watch the video below!

