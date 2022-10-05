VIDEO: Disney+ Unveils IN THE SOOP : FRIENDCATION Trailer

Disney+ unveiled the official trailer for upcoming Korean series "IN THE SOOP : FRIENDCATION," streaming exclusively on Disney+ on October 19.

Featuring Park Seo-jun ("The Marvels"), rapper Peakboy, Choi Woo-shik ("Parasite"), Park Hyung-sik ("Soundtrack #1") and V of BTS, "IN THE SOOP : Friendcation" gives audiences a close look at the lives of these five celebrity friends, as they step away from their busy everyday lives to unwind together in a relaxing surprise trip.

"IN THE SOOP : Friendcation" is a spinoff of the "IN THE SOOP" series and is the latest series to join the ever-expanding library of endless entertainment available on Disney+. Fans of K-Pop can also enjoy "BTS: PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LA" currently streaming on Disney+.

This exclusive cinematic 4K concert film features BTS' live performance in Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium in November 2021.

