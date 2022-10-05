Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Disney+ Unveils IN THE SOOP : FRIENDCATION Trailer

The series is streaming exclusively on Disney+ on October 19.

Oct. 05, 2022  
Disney+ unveiled the official trailer for upcoming Korean series "IN THE SOOP : FRIENDCATION," streaming exclusively on Disney+ on October 19.

Featuring Park Seo-jun ("The Marvels"), rapper Peakboy, Choi Woo-shik ("Parasite"), Park Hyung-sik ("Soundtrack #1") and V of BTS, "IN THE SOOP : Friendcation" gives audiences a close look at the lives of these five celebrity friends, as they step away from their busy everyday lives to unwind together in a relaxing surprise trip.

"IN THE SOOP : Friendcation" is a spinoff of the "IN THE SOOP" series and is the latest series to join the ever-expanding library of endless entertainment available on Disney+. Fans of K-Pop can also enjoy "BTS: PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LA" currently streaming on Disney+.

This exclusive cinematic 4K concert film features BTS' live performance in Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium in November 2021.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with THE SIMPSONS and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the new general entertainment content brand, Star.

The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ is part of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution segment. The service offers an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content.

With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios.

Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service, as part of the Disney Bundle in the U.S. that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, or as part of Combo+ in Latin America with Star+, the standalone general entertainment and sports streaming service in the region.

Watch the new trailer here:



