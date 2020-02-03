VIDEO: Disney+ Shares First Look at LOKI, THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER, & WANDAVISION

Feb. 3, 2020  

Viewers of the SUPER BOWL got a special look at Marvel Studios' three upcoming Disney+ series: "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier," "WandaVision" and "Loki."

Watch the commercial spot below!

ABOUT THE NEW DISNEY+ SERIES:

THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER

Following the events of "Avengers: Endgame," Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities-and their patience-in Marvel Studios' "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier." The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this fall.

WANDAVISION

Marvel Studios' "WandaVision" blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)-two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives-begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this year.

LOKI

In Marvel Studios' "Loki," the mercurial villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of "Avengers: Endgame." Kate Herron directs and Michael Waldron is head writer. Debuts on Disney+ next year-2021.

