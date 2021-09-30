VIDEO: Disney+ Releases Trailer for New R.L. Stein Series JUST BEYOND

Disney+ released the thrilling new trailer for the upcoming series "Just Beyond" from the world of R.L. Stine. The eight-episode anthology series tells astonishing and thought-provoking stories of a reality just beyond THE ONE we know.

Each episode introduces viewers to a new cast of characters who must go on a surprising journey of self-discovery in a supernatural world of witches, aliens, ghosts and parallel universes.

Seth Grahame-Smith serves as writer and showrunner on "Just Beyond." The series, based on the BOOM! Studios graphic novels by R.L. Stine, is executive produced by Grahame-Smith, David Katzenberg and Aaron Schmidt via KatzSmith Productions. David Walpert and Marc Webb also serve as executive producers alongside Ross Richie, Stephen Christy and Mark Ambrose of BOOM!. Stine is attached as co-executive producer. "Just Beyond" is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

All episodes of "Just Beyond" will debut Wednesday, October 13 as a part of Hallowstream on Disney+.

Watch the new trailer here: