VIDEO: Disney Releases Trailer for New Buzz Lightyear Origin Movie

Check out a brand-new, action-packed trailer, poster and image for Disney and Pixar's "Lightyear," an original feature film releasing June 17, 2022. The sci-fi action-adventure presents the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear-the hero who inspired the toy-introducing the legendary Space Ranger who would win generations of fans.

Chris Evans ("Knives Out," "Avengers: Endgame") lends his voice to Buzz. "The phrase 'a dream come true' gets thrown around a lot, but I've never meant it more in my life," says Evans. "Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can't believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day."

Annie Award-winning director and veteran Pixar animator Angus MacLane, who co-directed 2016's "Finding Dory," helms "Lightyear." Galyn Susman ("Toy Story That Time Forgot" short) produces.

Watch the new trailer here: