VIDEO: Disney+ Debuts THE LOW TONE CLUB Trailer

Disney+ released a new trailer for the Latin American Original series "The Low Tone Club." The series, which stars Colombian singer Carlos Vives, will premiere all 10 episodes exclusively on Disney+ on February 22.

"The Low Tone Club" follows the story of Amaranto Molina (Vives), an unconventional music teacher who starts teaching at a music school that only encourages students who do well by commercial success standards. Every year Principal Eduardo Kramer (Julián Arango), chooses five students, nicknamed The High Tones, to be part of the school's prestigious Teen Band.

Molina, on the other hand, is put in charge of The Low Tones, a group of students whose talents do not meet the school's standards. With his disruptive methods, this eccentric teacher and The Low Tones will embark on a music journey that will help heal wounds and inspire each one of them to express their unique talents. Along the way, the students will learn more about Mr. Molina and discover their teacher's mysterious hidden past.

"The Low Tone Club" also stars Kevin Bury ("Pa-Pi-Yón"), Elena Vives ("Amalia"), Brainer Gamboa ("Romario"), María Fernanda Marín ("Lala"), Catalina Polo ("Martina"), Gregorio Umaña ("Raphaelo"), Manuela Duque ("Roxana"), Salomé Camargo ("Cami"), Juan Camilo González ("Dardo"), Juan Diego Panadero ("Panchito"), Pitizion ("KJ"), Juan Manuel Lenis ("Peter"), Luis Fernando Salas ("Ocampo"), Giseth, Deisy and Zoila Mariano ("Triplets"), Melanie Dell´Olmo ("Sara"), and Sharik Abusaid ("Lina").

Watch the trailer here: