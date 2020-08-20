VIDEO: Diane Lane and Kevin Costner Radiate Suspense in LET HIM GO Trailer

The film rides into theaters November 6.

Oscar nominee Diane Lane and Oscar winner Kevin Costner aren't backing down in the haunting first trailer for LET HIM GO.

The Blackledge family is in a serious feud with the Weboys, and there's sadly a child in the middle. After their grandson is kidnapped by an abusive stepfather, the Blackledges are determined to get him back. Lesley Manville is chilling as Weboy matriarch, Blanche, who seems to have some sinister motives. LET HIM GO has traces of WINTER'S BONE in its DNA. A family forgotten by society fighting to keep their family together.

Kevin Costner Following the loss of their son, retired sheriff George Blackledge (Costner) and his wife Margaret (Lane) leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas, headed by matriarch Blanche Weboy. When they discover the Weboys have no intention of letting the child go, George and Margaret are left with no choice but to fight for their family.

LET HIM GO is based on the novel by Larry Watson and directed by Thomas Bezucha (THE FAMILY STONE).

LET HIM GO rides into theaters November 6.

