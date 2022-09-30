VIDEO: Derek Hough Gives Jennifer Hudson a Ballroom Dance Lesson on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

The multi-talented Derek Hough makes an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Friday, September 30.

The recently engaged star chats about whether he and his fiancée, Hayley Erbert, a fellow professional dancer, will perform a first dance at their wedding. Derek opens up to Jennifer about the pressures to succeed in the competitive WORLD OF DANCE and what he wishes he could tell his younger self.

Plus, the "Dancing with the Stars" pro-turned-judge reveals the contestants who impress him the most this season. Derek also reveals he used to be in a Beach Boys cover band that occasionally covered Elvis songs and teaches Jennifer a few ballroom dance moves.

Later in the show, world-renowned chef José Andrés joins Jennifer via video chat. They discuss his non-profit, World Central Kitchen, and their relief work in Florida for Hurricane Ian and worldwide. Then, Jennifer announces a $25,000 donation to World Central Kitchen and an additional $25,000 to the Red Cross toward relief efforts, courtesy of 84 Lumber.

Next week, Jennifer brings the fun with "America's Got Talent" judge Howie Mandel, rapper-turned-actor LL Cool J, Tony Award-winning playwright of "A Strange Loop" Michael R. Jackson, and country singer Jimmie Allen. Plus, "Queer Eye's" Bobby Berk, comedian Hasan Minhaj, and actor Kunal Nayyar are set to stop by for the first time!

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.