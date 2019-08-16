VIDEO: Daya Releases New Song From 13 REASONS WHY Soundtrack, 'Keeping It In The Dark'

Twenty year old Pop singer Daya has released her new single off of the soundtrack for the third season of "13 Reasons Why." Watch the new video below.

Daya has been performing and recording since 2015. Her first and only studio album to date, "Sit Still, Look Pretty," was released in 2016.

"13 Reasons Why" is a Netflix drama based on a book by Jay Asher. It deals with themes of teenage suicide, bullying, and depression, and has been a massive hit for the streamer.





