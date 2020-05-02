VIDEO: David Tennant and Michael Sheen Reunite For GOOD OMENS Lockdown Mini-Episode

A mini 3-minute episode of Good Omens has been released on YouTube, in honor of the 30th Anniversary of the original publication of Good Omens.

The video is lockdown-themed, and reunites David Tennant (Crowley) and Michael Sheen (Aziraphale).

In the episode, Aziraphale is checking in on his best friend Crowley to see how he's holding up during the lockdown.

Watch the video below!

Good Omens is a miniseries based on the 1990 novel of the same name by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman. A co-production between Amazon Studios and BBC Studios, the six-episode series was created and written by Gaiman, who also served as showrunner. Douglas Mackinnon directed the series.

Good Omens stars an ensemble cast led by David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Adria Arjona, Miranda Richardson, Michael McKean, Jack Whitehall, Jon Hamm, and Frances McDormand as THE VOICE of God.

All episodes were released on Amazon Prime Video on May 31, 2019, and aired weekly on BBC Two in the UK between January 15 and February 19, 2020.





