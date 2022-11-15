VIDEO: David Archuleta Talks AMERICAN IDOL With Jennifer Hudson on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Emmy Award-winner Kerry Washington makes an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Tuesday, November 15.

The actress recalls bringing her breast pump to President Obama's final party at the White House and putting her breast milk in the fridge so she didn't have to leave early. Kerry also talks about her love for Lionel Richie and dressing up as the singer-songwriter for Halloween.

Then, the star of "Reasonable Doubt," Emayatzy Corinealdi, joins Jennifer and Kerry. The actress shares that she stumbled upon the vision board she made years ago, which features a photo of Kerry, the Executive Producer of the legal drama, and inspires Jennifer to speak her dreams of working with Kerry as a director to fruition.

Later in the show, fellow "American Idol" alum David Archuleta opens up about his journey coming out as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The "Faith in Me" singer also talks about how he almost got married three times, coming to terms with his sexuality, and learning to love himself.

This week continues with "The Neighborhood" star Tichina Arnold, actor Justin Hartley, professional dancers Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker Boss, and Oscar and Grammy Award-winner Sam Smith.

