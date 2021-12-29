VIDEO: Daniel Radcliffe & Emma Watson Talk Challenges of Filming HARRY POTTER in Reunion Special Sneak Peek

In an exclusive clip shared by the TODAY Show, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and director Chris Columbus REVEALED the challenges of filming Harry Potter when they were young.

The clip is from HBO Max's upcoming Return to Hogwarts reunion special, featuring new interviews and appearances from actors from the Harry Potter film franchise.

"They probably made their jobs harder for themselves for letting us have as much fun as we had because it distracted us from the work we were supposed to be doing," Radcliffe reminisced.

"A big problem was throughout a take, our attention would wane and come and go," Watson revealed.

The Max Original retrospective special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, invites fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson will reunite, together with other esteemed cast members and filmmakers across all eight Harry Potter films.

In celebration of the anniversary of the franchise's first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, this unique television event includes brand new cast discussions, insights from the creative team behind the magic, and comments from creator J.K. Rowling.

The new special features Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, producer David Heyman and filmmakers Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates.