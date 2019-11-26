VIDEO: Daisy Ridley Talks Baby Yoda on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Daisy Ridley admits she thinks Baby Yoda is cuter than porgs, confirms cameos that didn't make the final cut of the first two Star Wars sequel films, like Prince William and Prince Harry, and addresses rumors about her going dark in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

