VIDEO: Da'Vine Joy Randolph Talks HIGH FIDELITY on TODAY SHOW

Article Pixel Feb. 19, 2020  

Actress Da'Vine Joy Randolph joins the 3rd hour of TODAY to talk about her role in the new series "High Fidelity." She also discusses the transformative experience of acting alongside Eddie Murphy in "Dolemite Is My Name."

Watch the interview below!

