VIDEO: DATELINE's Keith Morrison Introduces One of Fiction's Most Diabolical Serial Killers

Dateline correspondent Keith Morrison shares how the BONE COLLECTOR and Lincoln Rhyme reveal the best and worst of human nature. Watch LINCOLN RHYME: HUNT FOR THE BONE COLLECTOR on Friday at 8/7c on NBC, followed by an all-new Dateline.

Watch the clip below!

Inspired by the best-selling book, the enigmatic and notorious serial killer known only as "The Bone Collector" once terrified New York City... until he seemingly disappeared. Now, three years later, when an elaborate murder points to his return, it brings former NYPD detective and forensic genius Lincoln Rhyme out of retirement and back into the fold. Rhyme has a personal connection to the case - a trap set by the killer left him paralyzed - but this time he's teaming up with Amelia Sachs, an intuitive young officer who's got her own gift for proﬁling. This unlikely detective duo will play a deadly new game of cat and mouse with the brilliant psychopath who brought them together. But how do you catch a killer who always seems to be one step ahead? The cast includes Russell Hornsby, Arielle Kebbel, Brían F. O'Byrne, Tate Ellington, Courtney Grosbeck, Ramses Jimenez, Brooke Lyons, Roslyn Ruff and Michael Imperioli.





