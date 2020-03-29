VIDEO: Courteney Cox Reveals She is Binge-Watching FRIENDS While in Quarantine
Courteney Cox has revealed that she has been binge-watching Friends while in quarantine.
Cox appeared on a special at-home edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she talked about what she has been up to.
"People love the show so much, I decided to binge-watch 'Friends,'" she said. "I just started Season 1. It's really good."
She also went head-to-head with Jimmy's superfan cousin Anthony in a "Friends" trivia challenge.
Check out the full video below!