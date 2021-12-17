VIDEO: Comedy Central Debuts MOMO'S AMERIKA

Today, Comedy Central's Animated channel is launching the brand new four-part animated series "Momo's Amerika," about an Egyptian immigrant who's been living in Orange County, California, since he moved to America ten years ago. The series comes from Abdallah Ibrahim.

While some immigrants quickly assimilate and blend in, others create their own little home away from home. Momo belongs to the latter kind, as he started his own little Arabia within the OC. His immediate family of four and his adopted family of goofy friends are searching for their version of the elusive "American Dream."

The first episode premieres Friday, December 17th at 12pm ET as a Comedy Central Animated YouTube Premiere. Episodes will also roll out weekly across Animated Facebook, Instagram, and Comedy Central Twitter. Watch the new episode below!

Abdallah Ibrahim was born and raised in Cairo, Egypt. In 2002, Abdallah graduated from the Faculty of Fine Arts Helwan University, with a bachelor's degree in animation. Upon graduating, Abdallah took up an art directing position at a major post production studio in Egypt within the Advertising and Entertainment industry. In 2013, he decided to move to California and pursue a career in animation and motion-graphics.

Abdallah quickly found himself in the Los Angeles entertainment industry, working with the NFL Network, Amazon Game Studios and Pixelogic Media. Abdallah has since become an award-winning artist, having achieved many notable accolades for his work in design and animation, including Promax/BDA Arabia, Telly Award, Webby Awards and Clio Entertainment Awards.

Watch the first episode here: